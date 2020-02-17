Mrs. Rose Marie Spates
1932 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Rose Marie Spates, 87, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Site United Methodist Church. Keith Lightsey will officiate. Burial will follow in the Old Harmony Cemetery in New Site. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at New Site United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Spates passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her residence. She was born on August 24, 1932 in King City, Missouri to Granville Maxwell and Leona Ellabeth Evans Maxwell. Rose married the love of her life on October 25, 1956 and was a faithful and devoted wife. She was an active member of New Site United Methodist Church where she served as Treasurer for 18 years. She graduated from King City High School and attended college at Northwest Missouri State, in Maryville, Missouri and Pensacola Florida Junior College. She retired from the Naval Hospital in Pensacola, Florida and Scott Accounting Computer Services, Inc. in Alexander City.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Stephanie Gillan, Julie Combs, David Shawn (Kim) Spates, Charlie (Heather) Haynes, Lindsay (Nick) Webb, Dustin (Amanda) Spates; fourteen great-grandchildren; six great great-grandchildren; nephew, Max (Betty) Cook and caregiver, Louise Russell.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Thomas Clare Spates; son, Michael Thomas Spates, parents, and sister, Colina May Maxwell Cook.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the New Site United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 108 Church Road, New Site, AL, 36256 or to the Alexander City Save-A-Life, 5 Lee Street, and Alexander City, AL, 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.