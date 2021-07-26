Mrs. Rose Louise Armstrong
1947 - 2021
Mrs. Rose Louise Armstrong, age 74, of Alexander City, AL, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on July 10, 1947 in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Walter McDevitt and Roxanna Nuckles McDevitt. She enjoyed the casinos, crabbing and fishing.
She is survived by her daughter, Roxanna Hill (Terry Goddard) of Dallas, GA; sons, Walter Murphy (Holli) of Vineland, NJ and Robert G. Murphy, Jr.; grandchildren, Trisha Cotney (Derrick) and John David Hill; great-grandchildren, Joey Tucker, Mykal Tucker, Alyssa Cotney and Jay Hill; sister, Bunny Pitale (Thomas); niece, Michelle Boyle (Bob); best friend of 50 years, Betsy Savage; and the nurses and aides at Chapman Healthcare Center who took excellent care of her for the last three years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert George Murphy, Sr.; and great nephew, Thomas Boyle.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
