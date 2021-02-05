Mrs. Romie Ann Ficquette of Kellyton passed away at her residence on February 4, 2021. Ann was born to William J.C. and Romie Thomas Andrews on February 14, 1942 in Kellyton. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed taking care of her home and family. Ann spent many years serving the public through her seamstress talents at Frohsin’s Department Store in Alexander City. She enjoyed impromptu trips with her sisters and daughters. She put the Lord first in her life and that is what she taught her girls. Ann and her husband Rex of 58 years were devoted to each other and set a beautiful example of commitment for all to observe.
She is survived by her four daughters, Andi Wilson (Phillip) of Kellyton, Alice Parmer (Terry) of Alexander City, Julie Green (Jason) of Sylacauga, and Jaime Lee (Hugh) of Indian Springs, grandchildren, Lauren Wilson, Levi Wilson (Torri), Allyson Parmer, Will Green, Maggie Green, Hollyn Lee, Aidyn Lee, Houston Lee, and great grandchildren, Wilson and Harper Patterson, brother-in-law, John Watkins, sisters, Nita Livingston (Gary), Kathy Dark and brothers, Mike Andrews (Cheri) and Marty Andrews (Robin).
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Wyvonne Watkins, brother-in-law, Tim Dark, father-in-law, Roy Earnest Ficquette, mother-in-law, Avis McCain Ficquette and her loving husband, Rex.
Pallbearers for the service of Mrs. Ann Ficquette are Phillip Wilson, Jason Green, Terry Parmer, Hugh Lee, Levi Wilson, and Will Green.
The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the team at Southern Care Hospice, especially Haley and Faith, as well as, her home caregivers Tammy Ingram, Denise Embry, and LaShundra Simmons for their daily care of their mom.
Because she loved helping others, in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Coosa County Department of Human Resources for Christmas needs, P.O. Box 36, Rockford, AL, 35136.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 7, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.