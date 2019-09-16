Mrs. Rhonda Lynn “Punchie” Ray
1955 - 2019
Memorial Service for Mrs. Rhonda Lynn “Punchie” Ray, 64, of Alexander City, will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church - Trinity Campus. Rev. Mike Densmore will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the church.
Mrs. Ray passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Russell Medical. She was born on February 22, 1955 in Charlotte, North Carolina to Roy Robinson and Dot Furr Robinson. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church - Trinity Campus.
She is survived by her son, Lamar Ray (Traci); special daughter, Delinda Wells; grandchildren, Ashley Jones, Bryant Ray, Jackson Ray, Carson Ray; special granddaughter, Kaylen Matthews; special grandson, Bentley Matthews; sister, Joy Robinson; special sister, Janice Glaze; aunt, Shirley Helms (Mac); and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jackie Ray; sister, Debbie Robinson; and brother, Roger Robinson.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.