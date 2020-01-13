Mrs. Renae Echols
1958 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Renae Echols, 61, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Wayne Cowhick will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Echols passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Russell Medical Center. She was born on June 10, 1958 in Alexander City, Alabama to Thomas Elsmer Vernon and Vancie Mae Sharpe Vernon. Renae was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed crocheting, playing computer games and spending time with her animals.
She is survived by her daughters, Tanya Renae Watts of Northfield, VT, Jennie Leigh (Chad) Wall of Alexander City; grandchildren, Taylor Bice, Hayleigh Wall, Tip Wall; great-grandchildren, Evan Buckley, Everleigh Buckley; brother, James "Jimmy" W. (Julie) Vernon; sisters, Regina V. (Danny) Searcy, Patricia V. Sims and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Echols; parents and brothers, Buddy and George Vernon.
