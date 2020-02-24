Mrs. Peggy Lanett Heath
1939 - 2020
Peggy Ward Heath, age 80, of Hissop, Alabama, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was born on October 12, 1939 in the Richville community to Starling (Shuck) and Lazelle Kelley Ward. A 1957 graduate of Coosa County High School, Peggy married Robert Wyndall Heath on June 30, 1957. After retirement from Russell Corporation at age 60, she lived life to its fullest through simple pleasures; reading books and her bible, cooking for her family, enjoying her home, fishing at her pond and loving on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an active member of Rockford Baptist Church. Peggy was a kind and gentle lady and was loved by many. She was the heart of her family, the best example of unconditional love, and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by daughter, Bridget Graham (Blake Kelley); daughter, Charity Huff (Ray); grandchildren, Celeste Reid (Richard), Haley Huff (Brett Smith), Laurel Graham, Audra Graham, Heath Huff; great grandchildren, Brooks Reid, Brody Reid, Dagny Smith, Darcy Smith; sisters, Carolyn Selman, Shirley Walker (Bob), Paulette Watson, Tina Ward; brother-in-law M.P. Heath (Sherry), sister-in-law, Rita Ward, son-in-law, David Graham; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband, mother and father; brothers, Archie Lee Ward, and Robert Ward; and brother-in-law, Monroe Selman.
Visitation will be held at Rockford Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27th, with the funeral service following, starting at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be at Hissop Methodist Church.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Rockford Baptist Church, 9575 US Highway 231, Rockford, AL 35136.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.