Mrs. Pauline "Polly" Hagan
1932 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mrs. Pauline "Polly" Hagan, 88, of Alexander City, will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park. Rev. Larry Cummings will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hagan passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at University of Alabama Hospital (Birmingham). She was born on January 15, 1932 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Durward Belman Truett and Avie Lee Shockley Truett.
She is survived by her nieces, Judy Faye Mackey and Kathy Jo Berry of Terrell, TX; nephews, Freddie Henry Lynch of Alexander City, Steve Byron Lynch of Pelham; lifelong friend; Emma Jean Claybrook of Alexander City; sister-in-law, Glenda Baker of Alexander City; great-nieces, Ava Hagan of Newberry, FL, Shelby Viator of Sylacauga and numerous other relatives in Florida and other states.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Hagan; Parents; brothers, Grady L and Gerald LaFayette Truett and sister, Zelmodene Truett Lynch.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
