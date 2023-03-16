Funeral Service for Mrs. Pauline H. Carlisle, 96, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home.  Rev. Vince Lee will officiate.  Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park.  The family will receive friends on Friday, March 17, 2023 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Radney Funeral Home.

