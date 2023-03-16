Funeral Service for Mrs. Pauline H. Carlisle, 96, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Vince Lee will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 17, 2023 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Carlisle passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at her residence. She was born on August 3, 1926 in Clay County, Alabama to King David Huddleston and Mary Lavina Dingler Huddleston. She was a member of Hillabee Baptist Church and enjoyed going to church. She worked at Roses Department Store and retired with 21 years of service. She enjoyed gardening, working in her yard, reading, word search puzzles and watching the Atlanta Braves and Auburn Football and Basketball. Mrs. Carlisle lived a great and active life. She was a great cook. Her family will miss her fried chicken, homemade biscuits, and tea cakes.
She is survived by her daughters, Betty Carlisle Tapley (Frank) of Alexander City and Bonnie Carlisle Hand (Tubby) of Alexander City; grandsons, Jerome Tapley (Kelli), Jeff Tapley (Misty), and Chris Hand; great-grandchildren, Madeline Tapley, Harper Tapley, Dylan Tapley, Dawson Tapley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lee Junior Carlisle; and her siblings, Mildred Kirkland, Irene McVey, Helon McVay, Robert Huddleston, JI Huddleston, Bernie Gortney, Dallis Huddleston, Ruth O'Daniel, Ida Pearl Wilcox, Fred Huddleston, and two others that died at childbirth.
