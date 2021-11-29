Mrs. Patsy Lee Hall

1947 - 2021

Funeral Service for Mrs. Patsy Lee Hall, 74, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (CST) at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cross Plains Christian Church Cemetery in Carrollton, Georgia at 2:00 p.m. (CST). The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. (CST) at Radney Funeral Home in Alexander City, Alabama.

Mrs. Hall passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Russell Medical. She was born on May 8, 1947 in Atlanta, Georgia to Bernard Malcom Lee and Inez Walker Entrekin. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and attended Alexander City Independent Methodist Church. Mrs. Hall was a workaholic and worked for Satterfield Machine for 24 years as their controller. She enjoyed cooking, flower gardening and watching hummingbirds. She loved her family very much and she taught them how to love and to put God first in all things. She was very selfless and saw that her family had what they needed.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Bruce S. Hall; daughters, Wendy K. Grant and Melanie S. Forbes; step-daughters, Paula J. Hall and Katherine Cheree' Goolsby (Shawn); step-son, Sean O. Hall (Kelly); grandchildren, Christian L. Boldin, Brye Forbes, Brandon L. Grant (Ashley), Seth Forbes, Matthew Forbes; and eleven other grandchildren; great granddaughter, Eloise Grace Grant and five other great grandchildren; brother, Terry Lee; sisters, Deborah Word (Jerry) and Sue Ward (Carl); nieces, Cheryl Leroy (Mike), Monique Ward Palladino (Mark), Sherri Ward Stewart and Tonya Garrette (Wesley); and nephews, Michael Lee (Anna) and Casey Lee (Nicole).

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Charles Bernard Huckeba; and sister, Shirley McGinnis.

Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.

Radney Funeral Home in Alexander City, Alabama is in charge of the arrangements.

Service information

Nov 30
Visitation
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
9:30AM-10:15AM
Radney Funeral Home
1326 Dadeville Rd
Alexander City, AL 35011
Nov 30
Funeral Service
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
10:30AM
Chapel of Radney Funeral Home
1326 Dadeville Rd
Alexander City, AL 35010
Nov 30
Committal Service
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
2:00PM
Cross Plains Christian Church Cemetery
1356 Cross Plains Rd
Carrolton, GA 30116
