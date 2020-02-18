Mrs. Pamela Smith Sherrer
1952 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Pamela Smith Sherrer, 67, of Alexander City, will be Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Orr Street Baptist Church. Rev. Turk Holt will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.