Mrs. Pamela Dayton Mastin Hall
1967 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mrs. Pamela Dayton Mastin Hall, 53, of Alexander City, will be Monday, January 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Children's Chapel at Children's Harbor. Rev. Chad Middlebrooks will officiate. A private burial service will follow in the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 24, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hall passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Russell Medical. She was born on August 9, 1967 in Montgomery, Alabama to Dayton Mastin and Edna Beverly Mastin. Pam was a member of First United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Auburn University Montgomery and received a MBA in Accounting. For the last 10 years, she served as the CFO and COO of the Montgomery Mental Health Authority. Pam was an avid reader, loved cooking, decorating at Christmas, and most importantly, being with her family and friends.
Pam is survived by her husband of 29 years, Christopher Todd Hall of Alexander City; sons, Connor Dayton Hall of Alexander City and Hunter Todd Hall of Charleston Air Force Base, Charleston, SC; sisters, Beverly Adams of Hope Hull and Regina McClain (David) of Montgomery; nephew, Jeremy Keifrider (Patricia) of Wetumpka; niece, Danielle Adams-Simmons of Hope Hull; special friends, James and Patricia Green of Montgomery and Scott and Julie Powell of Eclectic; father-in-law and mother-in -law, Wayne and Emalee Hall of Roanoke, VA.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Mamie's Place Children's Library, 284 Church Street, Alexander City, AL 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home in Alexander City is in charge of the arrangements.