Mrs. Nora Lee Williams

April 12, 1941 - November 13, 2020

Mrs. Nora Lee Williams, 79, of Dadeville died Friday, November 13, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Eternal Rest Church Cemetery, Dadeville at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Minister Willene Stanley and Elder Lawrence Stanley officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST).

Mrs. Williams is survived by five daughters: Hazel (Terry) Burns, Dadeville, Janett (Arnie) Davis, Greensboro, NC, Ethel Williams, Betty Welch and Debra (Tarrence) Edwards all of Dadeville; two sisters: Ernestine (Lamb) Pearson and Emma K. Edwards both of Dadeville; two brothers: James Mac Ferrell, Alexander City and Leon Ferrell, Dadeville; eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and five great, great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at

www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Nora Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.