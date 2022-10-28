Graveside Service for Mrs. Nettie Lou Kerley Lankford, 84, of Alexander City, will be Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11:30 am at the Hillview Memorial Park. Pastor Dick Stark will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Lankford passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at her residence. She was born on January 6, 1938 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to William Robert Kerley and Opal Linnie Prickett Kerley. She was a longtime member of Faith Temple and loved her church dearly. For many years, she worked in sales at the Russell Retail Store. She enjoyed working in her yard, tending to her flowers and traveling in the RV with her husband and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, William "Billy" Ormand Lankford, Sr.; son, Bill Lankford, Jr. (Carol); grandchildren, James Lauderdale (Regina) and Michael Lemmond; great-grandchildren, Emily Lauderdale and Hunter Lauderdale; sister, Mary Ann Tate (Mike); sisters-in-law, Martha Kerley and Jean Lauderdale (Richard); and brother-in-law, Lynn Royal.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sharon Lankford Smith; grandson, William "Will" Lankford, III; brothers, Willie Bob Kerley and Jerry Kerley; and sister-in-law, Nelda Royal.
