Mrs. Nettie Gaye Haggerty
She was born Nettie Gaye Tinney on February 14, 1938 to Joseph Isaac Tinney and Mildred Denney Tinney in Clay County Alabama. Gaye passed away on August 28, 2019 at her home of 60 years. Gaye married Bobby Gene Haggerty on February 14, 1959 on her 21st birthday. They started out their marriage in the cellar at John Henry and Mary Alice Haggerty’s. They started building their house immediately. Their house was the first house with electric heat in the Eagle Creek area. People from all around would come and see it according to Bobby and Gaye. It was there that they raised three children and have lived ever since.
Gaye worked in the local shirt factory to begin with. She was going into nursing but changed her mind. She was a homemaker and a housewife raising three children. Later in life, after the children were grown, she went to work for Cecil Duffee at his new resort, Still Waters. Gaye ran the housekeeping department for several years. Gaye then left to go to work at Camp ASCCA as the housekeeping supervisor there. Not long after Gaye started her new job, she started running the kitchen to pitch in when the kitchen manager left. Eventually that position became a full-time position and she maintained both jobs very well.
Gaye was a wonderful cook for her family and to others that hired her to make cakes for weddings, birthdays or special events. More often than not she had some kind of cake being baked, frosted and always had pieces of cake left over at their house for people to come and snack on. She loved to share her teacakes, pecan pie tarts and a variety of food with others. If that was not enough to keep her busy, Gaye was also an avid seamstress. Gaye made drapes for people all over Tallapoosa County.
Gaye was also one of the founding members of EMTACT 7, the local volunteer ambulance service for the Dadeville area. Gaye, her husband Bobby, Bill and Emma Jean Thweatt, Farrell Tidwell and a few others ran the local ambulance service. They saw the need for an ambulance service and had a desire to care for people in dire need of medical care, regardless of the time of day or night.
Gaye was a strong-willed woman that did not take no for an answer. She is best known for her gift of Gab as her friends often said that she had. She loved her children, grandchildren and her great grandchildren. She also had a heart for all of the “children” at Camp ASCCA that she loved taking care of during her years there. Gaye was a true blessing to each one of the lives that she touched while working at Camp ASCCA but those same children touched her life more than they will ever know.
Gaye was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mildred Tinney, brother, Melvin Tinney, father and mother in law, John Henry and Mary Alice Haggerty as well as her Sister in law, Jane Hamby Burns, brother in laws Clayton Stanford and Lebron Burns, nephew Rob McKelvey and niece Amanda Moran Treadwell.
Gaye is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bobby Gene Haggerty, son, Tim Haggerty, daughter, Tammy (Dirk) Templeton and son, Terrell (Stacy) Haggerty. Grandchildren, Samantha (Taylor) Roberge, Benjamin (Christi) Templeton, Tiffany (Erik) Hallmark and Ramsey Haggerty. Great-grandchildren, McKenzee Hallmark, Baylie Sears, Rylee Hallmark and Oaklee Templeton as well as two more on the way. Also her Sister, Martha Jean Stanford, Brother in Law, John Henry (Alicia) Haggerty, Jr., Sister in laws, Lola (Leonard) McKelvey, Anita Haggerty (Bill Hall), and Donna (Larry) Birdwell as well as countless nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Woods Presbyterian Church ( 3495 Horseshoe Bend Rd. Dadeville, AL 36853). Interment will be held in the Church Cemetery. Mrs. Haggerty will Lie in State from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the Church. A visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Langley Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank Alacare Hospice and her personal sitters, Daphine Golatte, Vivian Reese and Brenda Crayton for all of their help in taking care of and loving their mother.
Flowers are accepted as well as donations to the Woods Church Cemetery Fund PO Box 540 Dadeville, AL 36853 or to Camp ASCCA PO Box 21 Jacksons Gap, AL 36861 in her honor.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.