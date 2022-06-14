Funeral Service for Mrs. Nelda Royall, 85, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Faith Temple. Pastor Dick Stark will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm at Faith Temple.
Mrs. Royall passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at UAB Palliative Care. She was born on October 1, 1936, in Alexander City, Alabama to Ormand Hugo Lankford and Lela Lucille Melton Lankford. She was an active member of Faith Temple and enjoyed singing in the choir.
She graduated from Benjamin Russell High School where she was a majorette, and then attended business school for two years. She worked as the secretary for several area businesses. She enjoyed traveling and camping. Mrs. Nelda loved her family and was a devout Christian wife, mother, and grandmother. She genuinely cared for others and always put the needs of others ahead of her own.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lynn E. Royall of Alexander City; daughter, Kecia Betts (Todd) of Alexander City; grandchildren, Valerie Baty (Zach), Kelly Bierley, Douglas Betts, Braxton Betts; great-grandchild, Adelynn Baty; sister, Jean Lauderdale (Richard) of Alexander City; brother, Billy Lankford (Nettie) of Alexander City; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Delynne "Dee Dee" Royall.
