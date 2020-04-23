Mrs. Nelda Elizabeth Hayes
1938 - 2020
Mrs. Nelda Elizabeth Ward Hayes, 82, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Lake Martin Community Hospital. She was born on January 27, 1938 in Alexander City, Alabama to Robert Palmer Ward and Myrle Eunice Buzbee Ward. She was an active member of Kellyton United Methodist Church and was heavily involved in all Kellyton community activities. Mrs. Nelda was a child care provider for many families in the area and dearly loved children. She was well known for her baking abilities and made delicious homemade bread and fried pies. She loved all of her family but her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of her life. The Hayes house was always open for everyone and many happy family gatherings were hosted there.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Charles Todd Hayes of Kellyton; son, Todd Hayes (Lynn) of Alexander City; daughters, Tracy Teel (Sammy) and Teresa Burns (Dale) both of Alexander City; grandchildren, Charles Todd Hayes (Jane), III, Al Teel (Elizabeth), Andy Burns (Kassey), Carter Hayes (Ric Miller), Austin Teel (Casey), Kristian Dean; great-grandchildren, Rachel Hayes, Alison Hayes, Gabriel Burns, Bryce Burns, Hunter Burns, Parker Dean, and James Teel; special niece, Rose Benton; and godchild, Kim Moseley Galloway.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Frances Jones, Barbara Griffin-Smith, and Jan Keel.
The family will hold a private family service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Kellyton United Methodist Church PO Box 279 Kellyton, AL 35089 or to the Kellyton Volunteer Fire Dept. PO Box 208 Kellyton, AL 35089.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.