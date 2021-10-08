Funeral Service for Mrs. Nancy Sharpe Smith, 81, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday October 7, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Radney’s.
Mrs. Smith passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on January 7, 1940 in Alexander City, Alabama to Jim Sharpe and Mary Bentley Sharpe. She was an active member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church and was a charter member of Sixth Street Baptist Church. She served as Church Pianist in the early years and taught 2 and 3 year old Sunday School for many years. Mrs. Nancy enjoyed yard sales, fishing, gardening, preserving her vegetables, and was an excellent cook. She was a caregiver for family members when they needed her.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Smith(Jill) of Jemison, Timmy Smith (Sandy) of Jackson's Gap, Randy Smith of Cowpens; grandchildren, Derek Smith (Rebecca), Leigh Ann Stroud (Matt), Crystal Caldwell (Jerry Lewis), Brent Smith (Audrey), Cody Jackson (Taylor), Coda Henderson, Canaan Henderson, and Everlee Henderson; and eleven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Smith, son, Ricky Allen Smith, her parents; and sisters, Mary Baker, Shirley Campbell, Evelyn Daugherty, Elene Worthy, and Joyce Jones.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to Children's Harbor One Our Children's Highway, Alexander City, AL 35010.