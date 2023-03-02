Memorial Service for Mrs. Nancy Russell Gwaltney, 93, of Alexander City, will be Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. T. Michael Morgan will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 3, 2023 from 9:45 am to 10:45 am at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Gwaltney passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023 at her residence. She was born on December 20, 1929 in Alexander City to Thomas Dameron Russell and Julia Walker Russell. She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church. Nancy served as past chairman of the Russell Family Foundation. She was instrumental in adding the Employee Assistance Program for Russell Corporation, as well as starting the afternoon school program at Russell School. Nancy funded the Amelia Staley Gwaltney Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis research and funded the Mack Jackson Juvenile Diabetes Research at UAB. She loved spending time in the mountains of North Carolina (Roaring Gap) and being with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Gwaltney Sanders (Jamie) of Vestavia Hills; sons, Gene Gwaltney (Elaine) of Alexander City and George Gwaltney (Mary Leigh) of Mountain Brook; grandchildren, Mack Jackson (Sarah), Nancy Simpson (John), George Gwaltney, Jr. (Fran), Andrew Gwaltney (Virginia), Zoe Mayers (Vincent), Caroline Rhodes (Steven), Amelia Gwaltney, Betsy Sanders (Jim), Sally Crouse; and six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene Cleveland Gwaltney, Jr.; sisters, Julia Russell Goree and Ann Russell Caceres.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Amelia Staley Gwaltney Cystic Fibrosis Research (UAB) or the Mack Jackson Juvenile Diabetes (UAB) Research at UAB Gift Record Office, AB1230, 1720 2nd Ave. S. Birmingham, AL 35294or a charity of one's choosing.
