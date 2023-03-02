Gwaltney Nancy.JPG

Memorial Service for Mrs. Nancy Russell Gwaltney, 93, of Alexander City, will be Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. T. Michael Morgan will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 3, 2023 from 9:45 am to 10:45 am at Radney Funeral Home.

