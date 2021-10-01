Mrs. Nancy P. Coley
1946 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mrs. Nancy P. Coley, 75, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. Dr. Bruce McClendon will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Coley passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Russell Medical. She was born on April 16, 1946 in Alexander City, Alabama to James Prather and Maggie Arizona Sherrer Prather.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Walter A. Coley; daughter, Nan Coley Johnson (Chris); son, John C. Coley (Palmer); grandsons, Austin H. Johnson, McKinnon C. Johnson, John C. Coley Jr. and George P. Coley; and sisters, Diana P. Hodge (Doug) and Yvonne P. Funderburk (Ed).
She was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter, Claire Frances Coley.
Nancy was small in stature and from a small town, but these were the only things small about her. As a teen, Alexander City crowned her a beauty queen, yet her humility and hard work shone more brightly than that crown ever could. Living with relatives and working in a textile mill, she paid her way through college to become a teacher. She taught and positively affected hundreds of lives through her decades of dedication as a school teacher.
Nancy was a nurturer, a thinker, and an artist who loved working in her yard and bringing glory to God through nature’s beauty. As much as she treasured her home and hosting people in it, she also loved to travel, and did so widely and often with her friends.
Though an artist in many media, Nancy’s greatest work of art was not on canvas, but the painting she lived every day, reflecting the grace, mercy, and love of Christ through the way she loved her husband, children, grandchildren, and many dear family and friends.
Nancy was a note taker and a list maker, but she never lost herself in a task at the sake of the person. For 53 years as a member of First Presbyterian Church, there isn’t a square inch of the building she hasn’t touched, cleaned, planned, or decorated. There isn’t an adult or child at church that she hasn’t taught, led, hugged, or prayed over. There isn’t a heart at church or beyond that isn’t hurting because she’s gone, and there isn’t a soul or saint that isn’t sure of Nancy’s salvation and place with the Lord.
We would leave you with this: though elegant, feminine, and beautiful, Nancy’s motherly love was stronger than the granite of any headstone - her devotion as a wife and friend was more powerful than any rainstorm that waters the grass, and her security of her salvation through Christ was more solid than the ground in which her earthly body will rest. This strength, this power, and this security was available to her though faith in Jesus Christ as her Savior, and was rooted in her more deeply than all of the plants she put in the ground, the people she loved, and the foundation of the home that she made.
