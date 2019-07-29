Mrs. Nancy Diane Bence
1945 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mrs. Nancy Diane Bence, 73, of Cowpens, Alabama, was Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson officiated. The family received friends on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bence passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Brown Nursing Home. She was born on October 1, 1945 in Jacksonville, Florida to Chester Lee Lain and Nan Lowery Lain. She was an active member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church and was strong and centered in her faith. She loved her family very much and was a wonderful mother and granny. She enjoyed shopping, trips to the beach, collecting lighthouses, reading and singing good ole southern gospel music. She was an amazing cook and was labeled as “the best cook ever”. She was happiest when she was with her family and spoiling her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, John Harlan Bence (Karen) of New Site; daughters, Rebecca Bence Burkhalter of Cowpens, Tammy Jean Bence Kitchka (Alan) of Yulee, FL and Alicia Bence Peters (Ken) of Alexander City; grandchildren, Michael Fennel (Amanda), Matthew Bence (Jennifer), Joseph Bence (Angelia), Amber Kitchka Kallas (Jeremy), Daniel Kitchka, Lainey Beth Peters and Addison Clark Peters; great-grandchildren, Cameron Wade Fennel, Cathryn Fennel, Isabella Bence, John Thomas Bence, Easton Bence, Savannah Raulerson and Dakota Houlton; sisters, Sharon Costello (Charlie) of Stewartsville, NJ and Jean Davidoff of White Springs, FL; brother, Chip Lain (Trina) of Warner Robbins, GA; and brother-in-law, Tony Bence of Cowpens.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 years, Terral Harlan Bence; sister, Cynthia Lain; and brother, David Lain.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be given to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 540692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.