Mrs. Nancy Carolyn Clark Gay
1945 - 2019
Memorial Service for Mrs. Nancy Carolyn Clark Gay, 74, of New Site, Alabama will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at New Salem Baptist Church. Rev. Tom Drake will officiate.
Mrs. Gay passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born on February 2, 1945 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Carl Clark and Erma Coker Clark. Carolyn loved her family dearly. She was an active member and treasurer for many years of New Salem Baptist Church. Carolyn loved children and had a passion for caring for them. She also enjoyed sewing, cooking, flowers and music.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Peter Gay; son, Carl Gay (Shannon); daughter, Carla Genin (Rob); grandchildren, Noah Genin, Matthew Genin, Cameron Pouncey and Corey Pouncey; great-grandchild, Camden Pouncey and her brother, Barry Clark (Deborah).
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mary Faye Peters.
Memorials may be made to: New Salem Baptist Church, 13930 Hwy 22 E., New Site, AL 36256 or Sav-A-Life of Tallapoosa County, 5 Lee St., Alexander City, AL 35010 or www.acsavalife.com.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.