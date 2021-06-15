Mrs. Myrtle Winslett
1931 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mrs. Myrtle Winslett, 90, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Friday, June 18, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Orr Street Baptist Church. She will lie in state at the church from 11:30 am until 1:00 p.m.. Rev. Sarah J. Shelton and Rev. Turk Holt will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Winslett passed peacefully with her family and friends at her side. She was born on January 7, 1931, in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Billy Calvin Lowe and Rosa Elizabeth Thomas Lowe. She was a member of Orr Street Baptist Church and served for 40 years as the WMU director for the church and the Tallapoosa County Association. Myrtle and her husband Clyde were also founding members of New Hope Baptist Church. She was one of the founding members of the Tallapoosa County Christian Crisis Center where she was director for 17 years. She was devoted to her community and served numerous families in need. Holidays were a very special time for her. Through the Crisis Center, she and Clyde assisted in personally feeding over 300 families for Thanksgiving and Christmas. For her outstanding work with the Crisis Center she was honored as The First Lady of Alexander City in 1997.
She is survived by her sons of whom she was very proud, William Clyde Winslett, Paul Bradford Winslett (Pat), James Warren Futral and also numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Bradford Winslett; parents; sisters, Jean Clark, Evelyn Mangram, Mary Gladys Austin and brothers, Thomas, and Everett Lowe.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the Baptist Church of the Covenant Youth, 2117 University Boulevard, Birmingham, AL, 35233 or to Orr Street Baptist Church Youth, 939 O Street, Alexander City, AL, 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.