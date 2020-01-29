Mrs. Myra Jane McCord
1939 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Myra Jane McCord, 80, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Alexander City Independent Methodist Church. Rev. Wayne Cowhick, Rev. John Harold Denney, Bro. Sam Kaufman and Rev. John Mann will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 12:30 pm to 1:45 pm at Alexander City Independent Methodist Church.
Mrs. McCord passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Russell Medical Center. She was born on July 26, 1939 in Alexander City, Alabama to Leonard Durell Champion and Rhea Lucille Adams Champion. She was a charter member of Alexander City Independent Methodist Church. She attended the Women’s Circle meetings at the church, worked in the nursery and participated in all the church functions. Myra was an avid Auburn fan, Atlanta Braves fan and loved Benjamin Russell sports. Her family loved it when she cooked her famous chocolate pies and made chicken and dressing for them.
She is survived by her son, Robert Shane McCord; daughter, Laura Jo McCord; sister, Eulene (Donald) Pritchard and brother, Danny (Carol) Champion.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert Joseph McCord; parents; sisters, Robbie Jean Partridge and Wilda Faye Rustin.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the Alexander City Independent Methodist Church, 11th Avenue North, Alexander City, AL, 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.