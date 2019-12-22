Mrs. Myra Davis Blankenship
1930 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mrs. Myra Davis Blankenship, 88, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. John Mann will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Blankenship passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on December 30, 1930 in Richville, Alabama to James Whetton Kelley and Annie Eliza Steele Kelley. Myra worked at Russell Mills for over thirty years and assisted her husband, Louie in the daily operations of his Phillips 66 Service Station. She loved her family and friends. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren, cooking hash brown potatoes, pancakes, and fresh vegetables and picking flowers with them. It was nothing for her grandkids to invite friends from church for Sunday lunch. Sometimes there would be eight to ten extra. Even though she never knew how many were coming, she always had enough.
Her faith was inspiration to her family, friends and neighbors. She attended Ray Baptist Church before moving to Alex City. While there she was a Sunday school teacher, Bible School Director sang in the choir, gave countless showers and baked thousands of cakes for those sick or mourning. She transferred to Flint Hill United Methodist Church and loved her church family there. One great joy was getting to visit with her beloved Aunt Elsie and watch her niece, Mary Wood Perry, lead the choir.
She is survived by her son, Rickie (Nancy) Davis of Alexander City; daughters, Diane (William) Lemmond of Alexander City, Regina (John) Mann; grandchildren, Chris (Shelli) Davis, Craig (Jill) Davis, Corey (Candice) Davis, Eric (Tiffany) Davis, Raegan Lemmond, Renee (Josh) Dickerson, Johnny (Justy) Mann IV, Kelley (Dakoda) Mann, Julie Mann; great-grandchildren, Cara Davis, Brian Davis, Alana Davis, Davis Reed Dickerson, Sophia Davis, Alton Davis, Anslee Grace Dickerson, Eleanor Davis, Jazlyn Davis, Ellis Elouise Davis, Bricen Davis, special friends, Charles Mason,Willene Blake and Curtis Strickland.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Louie Davis; husband, Lewis Blankenship; son, Darrell Alton Davis; grandchild, William Reed Lemmond; brothers Austin Kelley, Ray Kelley, Raymond Kelley; sisters, Evelyn Wadsworth, Myrtle Cowart and Thelma Kelley.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Flint Hill United Methodist Church, 2858 Flint Hill Road, Alexander City, AL, 35010 or to the United Way, 17 Main Street, Alexander City, AL, 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.