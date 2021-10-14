Funeral Service for Mrs. Mildred Malree "Reecie” Jackson, 89, of Alexander City, Alabama, was held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Michael Waldrop and Dr. Josh Sammons officiated. Burial followed in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family received friends on Friday, October 15, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Jackson passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Russell Medical. She was born on April 16, 1932, in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Willie Joe Baker and Camilla Ida Peters Baker. She attended Zion Hill Baptist Church. Reecie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed working word find puzzles, growing beautiful flowers in her garden, canning fresh vegetables for her family that were grown in her garden and listening to old southern gospel music.
She is survived by her daughters, Dianne Ray (Cecil) of Alexander City, Kim Robinson (Mike) of Alexander City; son, David Jackson (Tammy) of Dadeville; grandchildren, Brian Ray (Betsy), Chris Ray (Maryshay), Derek Jackson (Miranda), Daniel Jackson (Amanda), Haley Robinson, , Paige Myers (Caleb); great-grandchildren, Brianna Ray, Chase Ray, Mikaylah Ray, Dawson Ray, Phoenix Ray, Kaitlyn Ray, Nora Robinson, Caleb Myers Jr., Lily Jackson, Emme Jackson, Hudson Jackson, Abby Jackson; great-great-grandchildren, Houston Vickers and brother, Junior Baker (Maxine).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Haley Jackson; parents; great-grandchild, Angel Hope Ray and ten siblings.