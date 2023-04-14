Graveside Service for Mrs. Mildred Joann "Jodie" Hanson, 88, of New Site, will be Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Hillview Memorial Park. Rev. Wayne Cowhick will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hanson passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023 at her residence. Jodie, as most people knew her, was born on September 29, 1934 in Lineville, AL to Grady Kyle Huckaby and Winnie Davis Osborne Huckaby.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Jett (Terry) of Sautee Nacoochee, GA and Michelle Harte (Mitchell) of Auburn; grandchildren, Matthew Jett (Tracie) of Clarksville, GA, Collin Jett of Gainesville, GA, and Alannah Harte of Auburn; and great-grandchildren, Clay Jett and Ella Baltes.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Frederick "Jimmy" Hanson; sister, Sue Upchurch; brothers, James Huckaby and Charles Huckaby.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Site Volunteer Fire and Ambulance ?? Hwy 22 East, New Site, AL 36256.
