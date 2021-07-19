Mrs. Mildred East Vickers
1926 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mrs. Mildred East Vickers, 95, of Eufaula, Alabama, will be Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Tom Drake and Bro. Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem-New Salem Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Vickers passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Regional Rehabilitation Hospital. She was born on July 2, 1926, in New Site to Homer Talmage East and Freland Day East. After high school, she obtained her business certificate from Massey Business School. She kept the books for her family’s store, WJB Vickers & Son General Mercantile, as well as taking care of her three children. She also served as a Pink Lady at Baptist South Medical Center in Montgomery for over 25 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Wilson (Chuck) of Marietta, GA, and Mary Ellen Gatlin (Bo) of Eufala, AL; son, William D. Vickers (Jan), Jr. of New Site, AL; grandchildren, Bryan Vickers and Brent Vickers (Carla) of New Site, Andrew Wilson (Melynda) of Dawsonville, GA, John Wilson (Kelley) of Ellijay, GA, Amy Wilson (Chris) of Cumming, GA, Tamera Sucaet (Yves) of Antwerp, Belgium, and Bennie Preston Gatlin (Laura) of Aviano Air Base, Italy; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Aquilla Gilliland of Alexander City, and Lorez Durden of Sylacauga; and sister-in-law, Rosemary East of Spartanburg, SC.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William D. Vickers, Sr.; sisters, Gertie Jackson, Vivian Jackson, Fannie Bell Benton, Dallam Gunn; brothers, Carlton East, Floyd East, Van East, Quinton East, Edward East and Rayford East.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.