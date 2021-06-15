Mrs. Melinda Brown
1945 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mrs. Melinda Brown, 75, of Rockford, Alabama, will be Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. Josh Sammons will officiate. Burial will follow in the Rehobeth United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Brown passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at her residence. She was born on July 19, 1945, in Alexander City, Alabama to James Otis Yates and Audney Luranie Mahan Yates. She was a member of Rockford Baptist Church. Melinda could be described as “Dynamite in a little package,” She was a well dressed and elegant southern lady. She enjoyed traveling with her family, going out to eat and going on cruises. Most important she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was always there for her family.
She is survived by her son, David Brian Miller (Deborah); daughter, Emily Miller Jacobs; stepsons, Dwayne Brown (Rita), Darrin Brown (Anne Marie), Ronnie Brown (Donna); nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra Yates Mitchell and niece, Jennifer Mitchell Spradley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Frank Brown and parents.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.