Funeral Service for Mrs. Melba Eugenia Boyd, 91, of New Site, Alabama, will be Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 3:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson and Keith Lightsey will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Boyd passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Russell Medical. She was born on January 8, 1931, in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Thomas Carl Jackson and Pearl Elizabeth Truitt Jackson. She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church. Mrs. Boyd was a proud citizen of New Site, a strong supporter of the Horseshoe Bend Generals, and a member of the New Site Senior Citizens. She enjoyed playing rook, sewing, gardening, and tending her yard. She was well known for her delicious pound cakes. She loved her family dearly and always enjoyed spending time with them.
She is survived by her daughter, Freida Boyd Limerick (Stan) of Dadeville; sons, Thomas Michael Boyd (Ronda) of New Site and Randy Ross Boyd (Martha) of Sylacauga; grandchildren, Tony Crump (Gina), Haleigh Cushen (Jeremy), Katie Childress (Josh), Kevin Boyd, Lindsay Hickman (Travis), Kayla Mock (Tyler), Melanie Smith (Josh); great-grandchildren, A. J. Crump, Georgie Crump, Hunt Cushen, Reed Cushen, Channing Boyd, Evie Childress, Madisyn Hickman, Olivia Hickman, Carter Hickman, Henry Mock, and Claire Smith; and sister, Elizabeth Folsom.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Boyd; her parents; brothers, Robert Jackson and Harwood Jackson and Thomas Winford Jackson; sisters, Hilda Morrison and Joann Jackson.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the New Site Senior Center 12791 Highway 22 East New Site, AL 36256.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.