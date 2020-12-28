Mrs. May S. Handley
1923 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. May S. Handley, 97, of Camp Hill, Alabama, will be Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Rev. Craig Guy and Rev. Gary Walker will officiate. Burial will follow in the Sandy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Handley passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center. She was born on July 7, 1923 in Camp Hill, Alabama to Leon Thomas Shepherd and Frances Allie Langley Shepherd. She was an active member of Sandy Creek Baptist Church and retired from Alabama Power.
She is survived by her son, Bill Handley; grandson, Thomas Handley; brother-in-law, Dr. James P. Temple, niece, Linda Brewer (Allen); nephew, Jimmy Temple and Boyd Handley; and a host of great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, W.T. Handley; and twin sister, Fay S. Temple.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be given to a church or charity of one's choice.
