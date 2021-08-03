Mrs. Maxine Jones Gamble
1931 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mrs. Maxine Jones Gamble, 90, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Ephesus Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Gamble passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at her residence. She was born on March 31, 1931 in Clay County, Alabama to Monroe Jefferson Jones and Nonnie Carolyn Alford Jones. She was an active member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Mrs. Maxine was a loving, gracious and very giving southern lady. She was a hard worker and retired from Southern Bell Phone Company and Russell Corporation. She loved spending time with her family very much and was a wonderful caregiver to many of her family members.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Staci Pemberton (John David), B.J. Barnett (Kristen), T.J. Gamble (Jill), Bradley Gamble and Buffie Jones (Bart); great-grandchild, Madison Futral, Mary Bella Pemberton, Davis Barnett, Dawson Barnett, Will Gamble, Ava Gamble, Amelia Gamble, Jordan Bailey, Hannah Gamble, Cooper Gamble, Colton Jones, Carter Jones and Jordan Lutz (Thomas); and great great grandchild, Jones Lutz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas J. Gamble, Jr.; daughter, Barbara Gamble Barnett; son, Thomas Steverson Gamble; brothers, Ivan Jones and Melvin Jones; sisters, Mary Alma Waldrop, Adell Brown, Alverene Waldrop and Gaynell Jones.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be given to the Bethany Club, c/o Marie Kennedy, 359 Kennedy Drive, Wadley, AL 36276.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.