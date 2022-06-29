1943 - 2022 - Visitation for Mrs. Maxine Brock Hunter will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home. The family will hold a private service at a later time.
Mrs. Hunter passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on August 23, 1943, in Alexander City, Alabama to Alonza Brock and Mittie Williams Brock. She was a member of Alexander City Methodist. She was retired but had worked many years with Walmart. She enjoyed her flowers and listening to her music. She loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren. Her home was a gathering place for her large family and all their friends. She will be greatly missed by us.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Thomas Glynn Hunter; daughter, Lisa Parks (Bo); son, Tommy Hunter (Tippy); grandchildren, Lauren Major, Dalton Parks, Sawyer Parks, Emma Tapley, Hank Hunter; sisters, Betty Whitehead, Sue Champion, Janis Lucas, Syble Warren (Ronnie) and brother, Wyndle Brock (Linda).
She was preceded in death by her daughter, April Dawn Hunter; parents and brother, Byron Brock.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Gwendolyn Lovejoy, Margaret Hawse and Marion Slaughter and Inhabit Hospice for their wonderful care.
Flowers will be accepted or you are welcome to make a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma, City, OK 73123-3000.
…she was awakened from her slumber by the most beautiful voice she had ever heard- “Arise, my darling, my beautiful one, and come with me. See, the winter is past, the rains are over and gone. The season of singing has come.” -and she held out her hand. (Song of Solomon 2:10-12)