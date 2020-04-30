Mrs. Mavis Louise Foshee Phillips
1932 - 2020
A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the Ephesus Cemetery. All those attending will be asked to remain in their automobiles before, during and after the service.
Mrs. Mavis Louise Foshee Phillips, 87, of Alexander City, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on July 31, 1932 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Jessie Vernon Foshee and Hattie Mae Lett Foshee. She was a member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church.
Mavis was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was a selfless, precious soul that loved everyone. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, going on bus trips with her sisters and attending services at Rocky Creek.
She is survived by her son, Jay (Selena) Phillips of Alexander City; grandchildren, Drew (McCray) Phillips, Lynsi (Jeremy) Phillips, Caitlyn Jones; siblings, Corene Wright, Agnes (Lloyd) Allen, Kenneth (Judy) Faulkner and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Alfred Jones Phillips; parents; brothers, George Frank Foshee, Russell Foshee, Homer Lee Foshee, Curtis Faulkner; sisters, Frances East, Sue Taunton and Eloise Bramblett.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.