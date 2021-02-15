Mrs. Maurice Cheaney Worthy
1933 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mrs. Maurice Cheaney Worthy, 87, of Alexander City, Alabama, was held on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church. Rev. Wayne Hicks officiated. Burial followed in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family received friends on Sunday, February 14, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Worthy passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at her residence. She was born on May 3, 1933 in Clay County, Alabama to King Edward Cheaney and Edwith Gilbert Cheaney. Mrs. Worthy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a devout Christian and a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, where she was active in all areas of service to the Lord. She loved her family deeply and enjoyed cooking for them and for others. She was an excellent provider for her family and made sure they had a home-cooked meal every day. She worked for the telephone company as a young adult. She also worked for Frohsin’s Department Store and for many years at Russell Corporation’s Number 9 Mill. The family would like to extend their gratitude to her longtime caregiver Mae Rehr, as well as Scarlett Hancock, Roberta Brager and Pat Machen for the excellent home care of their mother.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Worthy Brasell (Dale); son, James Kendell Worthy; grandchildren, Amy Worthy, Jeremy Worthy (Donette), Scarlett Hancock (Michael), Stephanie Tidwell (Jason), and Caleb Brasell (Jenna); great-grandchildren, Cameron, Rylie, Luke, Brennan, Cale, Emma, Charleigh, Blakely, and Zora; brother, Bennie Cheaney (Jane), and daughter in law, Darlene Worthy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 64 years, James Winford Worthy, and son, Anthony Keith Worthy.
The family will accept flowers or memorials may be made to Duncan UMC, PO Box 802, Alexander City, Alabama 35011.
Wearing of face coverings or mask and social distancing is required.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.