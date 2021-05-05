Mrs. Mary Pittman Banks
1923-2021
Mary Jane Pittman Banks, age 98, died May 4, 2021 at Lake Martin Community Hospital. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Dadeville First United Methodist Church. Minister Mike Carver will officiate. Interment will be at Tallapoosa Memorial Garden, Langley Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Dadeville First United Methodist Church.
Mary Banks was born March 16, 1923 in Elmore County. She moved to Auburn in 1930, went to Lee County High School (Auburn). She received her B. S. Degree in Home Economics from Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University). During World War II she worked as a guard at the U.S. Army Munitions Depot in Anniston, Alabama. She worked for several years with the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service as Home Demonstration Agent in Coffee and Tallapoosa Counties. She worked many years as a social worker with the Alabama Department of Pensions and Securities.
Mrs. Banks was a long-term member of Dadeville First United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School to third and fourth graders and served on the Administrative Board. She was an avid gardener and highly active in civic organizations and community projects. Among her civic and professional organizations were American Legion Auxiliary, Dadeville Homemakers Club, Tallapoosa Historical Society, Worthwhile Club, Delphic Club, Alabama State Retired Employees, and National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
Mrs. Banks was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Joseph Robert Banks; parents, Nina Dean and Theophilus Pittman; brothers, Ralph Marion Pittman, James Judson Pittman, Louis Lyman Pittman, Theophilus Harold Pittman, John Reid Pittman, and sister Annie Louise Nix.
She is survived by sons, Harold Banks (Amy), Ralph Banks (Barbara-deceased), and Robert "Bob" Banks (Nanette); grandchildren, Jo Cochran (John), Ivey Murdock (Brian), Michal Liske (Brian), Jennifer Banks Mason (Tim), and Joseph Banks; great grandchildren; Banks Murdock, Sally Murdock, Ridge Murdock, Tucker Liske, Wyatt Liske, and John Paul "Jack" Mason; sister, Jennie Dean Washington, and numerous nieces and nephews who she adored.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 305, Dadeville, Alabama 36853.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.