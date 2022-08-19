1935 - 2022 - Funeral Service for Mrs. Mary Nell Williams Boone, 86, of Jacksons Gap, Alabama, will be Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Rock Springs Baptist Church. Rev. Jamey Williams will officiate. Mrs. Boone will lie in state at Rock Springs Baptist Church on Saturday, August 20, 2022 beginning at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in the Rock Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Langley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Boone passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 24, 1935 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Oscar Roby Williams and Louise Ray Williams. She was a longtime member of Rock Springs Baptist Church. For many years she taught Sunday school, served as the Church Clerk and Treasurer, was a Deacon’s wife, and VBS Director. She was always involved in the upkeep of the church and loved helping with the children. She was a fine Christian lady and loved the Lord with all her heart. Mrs. Boone was a prayer warrior and believed in praying for and with her family. She was a faithful and dedicated employee of the Tallapoosa County Board or Education. She was the first female bus driver for the Board of Education and drove for 35 years. She enjoyed singing, having singing schools, flower gardening, cooking, and going to yard sales and the Dollar Tree.
She is survived by her children, Audrey Davis (Roger), Jerome Boone (Annie) and Arlene Boothe; grandchildren, Casey Davis, Abby Boone (Dixie), Jadie Boone Hood (Josh), Amilia Boone (Brandon), Ashley Freeman Alvies (Oscar Lee), Katie Freeman and Jacob Freeman; great-grandchildren, Nadia Freeman, Isaiah Alvies, Ivee Alvies, Jaxson Freeman, Brylee Freeman, Kelan Bevels, Knox Hood, Charli Rose Hood, Madie Boone, Talan Boone and Tensli Boone; and her sister, Thelma William McKee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Douglas Boone; brothers, Ray Williams, John Williams and Harold Williams; sister, Bernice Moody; and twin sisters, Elsie and Delsie Williams.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the wonderful staff of Enhabit Hospice and to the wonderful caregivers that provided so much love and care to Mrs. Boone.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.