1935 - 2022 - Funeral Service for Mrs. Mary Nell Williams Boone, 86, of Jacksons Gap, Alabama, will be Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Rock Springs Baptist Church.  Rev. Jamey Williams will officiate.  Mrs. Boone will lie in state at Rock Springs Baptist Church on Saturday, August 20, 2022 beginning at 1:00 pm.  Burial will follow in the Rock Springs Cemetery.  The family will receive friends on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Langley Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Boone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you