Funeral Service for Mrs. Mary Lucy Williams, 82, of Equality, Alabama and formerly of Jacksons Gap, Alabama will be Monday, May 23, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. Ben Hayes will officiate. Burial will follow in the Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 23, 2022 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Williams passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Adams Health and Rehab. She was born on September 27, 1939 in North Carolina to Ellis Miles and Betty Brown Miles. Mrs. Williams loved her family dearly. She was a member of First Baptist Church Dadeville. Mrs. Williams was an avid gardener, enjoyed working in the yard, reading, shopping, Lake Martin, the Beach, and taking care of her dogs.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Shurum (Mark); grandchildren, Jonathon Shurum, Matthew Shurum (Amy), Robert Lucas (Leslie) and Dustin Lucas, great-grandchildren, Sarah Shurum, Jon Luke Shurum, Lilly Kate Lucas, Lexie Lucas and Jacob Lucas; sisters, Morene Little, Nora Warren (Fat), Emily Luter, Dorothy Ennis (Jim) and Betty Clary (David); brothers, Ellis "Bo" Miles (Ethel), Charles Russell Miles (Jonnie) and Donald Miles (Rachel); sisters in law, Lois Miles and Edna Miles; eight nieces; and fourteen nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Alonza Williams; daughter, Debra Lucas; parents; sister, Josie Pruden; and brothers, Wilson Miles, Raymond Miles and Douglas Miles.