Mrs. Mary Louise Oliver Bailey
1927 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mrs. Mary Louise Oliver Bailey, 92, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Wayne Henderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Alexander City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bailey passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Lake Martin Community Hospital. She was born on March 19, 1927 in Clay County, Alabama to Versho Franklin Bence and Ira Eugena Sides Bence. She was a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church. Mrs. Bailey was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for her family. Her grandchildren held a very special place in her heart. Mary’s hobbies included gardening, sewing, quilting and traveling.
She is survived by her grandchildren, John Dale (Bridget) Oliver, Carrie Leigh (Matthew) Hudson, Shiela Ann (Jeff) Hendon, Tesha Marie (Jamie) Milam, and Michael Everett (Elana) Oliver; twelve great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren and brother, V.F. Bence.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, John Will Oliver; husband, Bobby Lamar Bailey; son, James Grover Oliver; three brothers and two sisters.
