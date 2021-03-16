Graveside Burial service for Mrs. Mary Lou Shorter Tucker, 86, of Alexander City, AL, will be 2 p.m.; Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Armour's Memorial Garden, Alexander City, AL. Final Arrangements Entrusted to Armour's Memorial Funeral Home.
Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Updated: March 17, 2021 @ 7:36 am
Graveside Burial service for Mrs. Mary Lou Shorter Tucker, 86, of Alexander City, AL, will be 2 p.m.; Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Armour's Memorial Garden, Alexander City, AL. Final Arrangements Entrusted to Armour's Memorial Funeral Home.