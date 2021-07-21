Mrs. Mary Jo Brown
1934 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mrs. Mary Jo Brown, 87, of Jacksons Gap, Alabama, will be Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 10:35 a.m. at the Bethel Baptist Church in Dadeville. Rev. Bruce Willis and Rev. Will Baker will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church.
Mrs. Brown passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at her daughter’s residence. She was born on January 30, 1934 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Jack Caldwell and Eunice Williams Caldwell. She was a longtime and faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church since uniting by profession of faith in 1958 and has held many offices including church clerk, Sunday School and VBS teacher. Mrs. Mary Jo returned to school after 50 years to receive her GED at Southern Union in Wadley. She retired after forty plus years as a supervisor at an apparel plant in Dadeville and was a member of Ethan Club of Dadeville for many years.
She never rested, staying busy constantly whether sewing for family and friends or beautiful embroidery work. She enjoyed cooking fried apple pies for the community and church family. After retirement, she began gardening and raising fresh vegetables. She was always working in her yard. Alabama football could not come on t.v. without her enjoying every moment of it. She loved good ole gospel singing as well. Since being sick, she would sit and watch squirrels and birds eating from the feeders in front of the windows. Never was she without a companion of her little dogs. She often said she was glad that her Shih Tzu, Buddy couldn’t talk and tell all her secrets.
She is survived by her daughter, Jackie B. Wilbourn (Terry) of Jacksons Gap, AL, grandchildren, Andy K. Forbus (Rachel) of Auburn and Candy F. Thurs (Tim) of Wausau, WI; great-grandchildren, Lauren Forbus of Auburn, Carson Thurs of Wausau, WI, Hannah Gray of Auburn, Hunter Gray of Auburn and Hope Gray of Auburn; and great-great-grandchild, Mateo Mendoza of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy G. (J.R.) Brown; and brother, Kenneth Caldwell.
The family would like to give a special “thank you” to the staff at Encompass Hospice for their amazing love and care that was extended to Mrs. Brown.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.