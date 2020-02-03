Mrs. Mary Faye Baker

1938 - 2020

Funeral Service for Mrs. Mary “Faye” Baker, 81, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.

