Funeral Service for Mrs. Mary Ellen Carter, 80, of Alexander City, will be Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Minister Brendan Chance and Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Carter passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at her residence. She was born on February 1, 1942 in Bessemer to Robert Hanner and Mary Lizzie Adamson Templeton. She was a member of Alexander City Church of Christ. She enjoyed playing Bingo, dancing with her husband, Delbert, traveling, going on cruises, listening to gospel and classic country music. She always had a good joke to tell. She loved good food but not cooking. She enjoyed celebrating the holidays with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Stargill of Alexander City; grandchildren, Shelly Ewing, Wesley Stargill, and Elijah Stargill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Rossie Templeton; and husband, Delbert Ray Carter.
