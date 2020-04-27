Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Tyler Lutz
1930 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Tyler Lutz, 89, of Alexander City will be Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park in Alexander City. We ask that friends remain in their vehicles for the service. Rev. Steve Arnberg will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following places: First Baptist Church WMU Fund, Alabama Land Conservancy, Alzheimer’s Research, or an Alzheimer’s Care Unit of your choice.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.