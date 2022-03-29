1932 - 2022
Martha Towns Sprayberry, age 89, passed away on March 26, 2022, at home in the loving company of family and friends. To all, she was known for her undeniable faith in the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her incomparable love of music and children ministry. Whether you knew her as Martha, Mrs. Sprayberry, Aunt Martha, Mother, or Grandmother, made no difference in how she loved you - with her whole heart. Martha was born in Kellyton, Alabama on November 28, 1932. She attended Kellyton Elementary School and Goodwater High School. She attended Judson College, Singing Schools, and Bible College. She married her sweetheart Harold Sprayberry, in 1951 and resided in Goodwater, Alabama for 52 years. Martha was employed as a seamstress for Russell Mills Corporation and a certified dietitian for Goodwater Nursing Home. She was a faithful member of Goodwater Baptist Church and is remembered for playing the piano, Choir Director, Vacation Bible School director, Children’s ministry director, teacher of all age groups from kindergarten through adult Sunday School and Training Union Classes, WMU director and Children’s Drama Director.
After the death of her beloved husband in 2007, she moved to Mentone to live with her daughter, Gail and family. She became an active member of the Moonlake Baptist Church helping with Music ministry and Vacation Bible School.
We are thankful for her leading and loving us and for filling our lives with so much joy and music that still rings in our hearts. We are thankful for her prayers with such dedication and love in moments when we ourselves could not find strength.
Martha joins in heaven her husband, Harold Lanier Sprayberry; her parents, Ennis and Myrtle Towns; her sister Geraldine Forbus; and brother Milton Towns. She is survived by sister, Nell Humphries, (George); children, Marie (Totsy) Tidwell (Bill), Gail Jones (Ronnie), Tim Sprayberry (Leigh); grandchildren, Chad Tidwell (Stacia), Kristen Jones, Candace McKelvy (Chad), Jessica Jones, and Amber Sprayberry; great-grandchildren, Max and Mason Tidwell, and Clay and Parker McKelvy.
We invite you to join us in the celebration of her life at Goodwater Baptist Church on Tuesday, March 29th at 1:00 pm. Visitation will precede the ceremony from 11:30 - 12:30 in the sanctuary. Committal service will follow. Memorial donations can be made to Goodwater Baptist Church 160 South Main Street, Goodwater, AL 35072 or Moonlake Baptist Church 4671 SR-117, Mentone, AL 35984.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.