Funeral Service for Mrs. Martha Jean Stuckey, 90, of Goodwater, Alabama, will be Friday, October 1, 2021 at 3:00 pm at the Mount Hebron Church of Christ Cemetery with Minister Edwin Walker officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Stuckey passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Goodwater Healthcare Center. She was born on August 31, 1931 in Elmore County, Alabama to Rufus Clinton Gilliland and Annie Lou Boddie Gilliland. She was an active member of Mount Hebron Church of Christ. Mrs. Stuckey loved to travel, camp, spend time with family and friends and work in her church.
She is survived by her daughter, Pat Mizzell Mann (Bobby) of Goodwater; son, James Edward Mizzell (Gwen) of Birmingham; step-daughter, Debra Stuckey Adair of Birmingham; step-son, Kenneth Ralph Stuckey of Childersburg; daughter-in-law, Jennie Mizzell of Goodwater; grandchildren, Joseph Michael "Mikey" Mizzell of Alexander City, Tara Mann (Kris Josephson) of San Carlos, CA, Brian G. Mann (Kelly) of Alexander City, Matthew Mizzell (Jennie) of Birmingham, Haley Adair (John Tate) of Bessemer, Damian Adair of Bessemer, Mallory Stuckey McLaughlin (John) of Childersburg and Madison Stuckey of South Carolina; great-grandchildren, Austin Mizzell, Maggie Mizzell, Ian Josephson, Isaac Josephson, Isabella Mann, Brian G. Mann II, Bobby G. Mann, Jr., Harris Mizzell, Charlie Mizzell, Emma Grace Mizzell and Harper Grace McLaughlin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Joseph E. Mizzell and Kermit Ralph Stuckey; son, Joseph Michael Mizzell; and six brothers and three sisters.
The family expresses its sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Goodwater Healthcare for your loving care and concern for our Mother during her time with you.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be given to St. Judes Childrens Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org or Children's Harbor, 1 Our Children's Highway, Alexander City, AL 35010, www.childrensharbor.com.