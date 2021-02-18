Mrs. Martha Genola Adamson Strickland
1930 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mrs. Martha Genola Adamson Strickland, 90, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Wayne Cowhick will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bethel South Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Strickland passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Shelby Baptist Medical Center. She was born on July 17, 1930 in Elmore County, Alabama to Charles Leroy Adamson and Gladys Waldene Roebuck Adamson. Mrs. Strickland loved to garden and she always had beautiful rose bushes. She enjoyed driving through the country and talking and visiting with others. She loved her family very much and enjoyed family gatherings, especially hosting family breakfast on Christmas morning.
She is survived by her daughters, Faye S. Hand (Roger) of Alexander City, Martha S. Love (Tommy) of Alexander City and Mary Jane Strickland; sons, Charles D. Strickland of Wetumpka, Ricky L. Strickland (Rhonda) of Alexander City and Bobby Wayne Strickland of Alexander City; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; sister, Sara Jane Adamson of Alexander City; and brother, Roy D. Adamson (Annie) of San Antonio, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 67 years, John Robert Strickland; son, Robert Lee Strickland; brother, Charles D. Adamson; and grandchildren, Keegan Phillips and Kerry Lee Love.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.