Mrs. Martha Fay Black
1939 - 2021
Martha Fay Black, age 82, passed away on August 16, 2021 at home in the loving company of family and friends. To all, she was known for her undeniable faith in her lord and savior Jesus Christ and her incomparable love of music. Whether you knew her as Martha Fay, Mrs. Black, Mother, or G-Mom made no difference in how she loved you - with her whole heart.
Martha Fay was born in Camp Hill, Alabama on February 9, 1939 where she attended Camp Hill Elementary and High School. She married her sweetheart, Donald Black, on May 18, 1958. She graduated from Auburn University with high honors in 1967 and faithfully followed her Auburn Tigers. Donald and Martha Fay resided in Dadeville, Alabama and were married for 63 years. Both noted members of the community, Donald - as elementary school principal - and Martha Fay - as 3rd grade teacher - taught at Dadeville Elementary School for 25+ years. Her students most remember her for playing the piano in the classroom and reading Bible stories. Martha Fay was recognized as the first lady of Dadeville in 1973.
To her family, Martha Fay was our guide - the prayer-leading, piano-playing, hymn-singing, party- organizing lady that led us all to be better versions of ourselves - even when we thought we were too old to read the Christmas story in front of the family. She was a faithful member of Dadeville First Baptist Church for 63 years, active in choir and handbells, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, willingly shared her piano talent for numerous occasions, and loved her church family as a humble servant of God. We are thankful for her leading us and loving us and for filling our lives with so much music that the notes still ring in our hearts - her hands still glide across the keys in our minds. We are thankful for her for praying for us with such dedication and love in moments when we ourselves could not find the strength.
Martha Fay joins in heaven her parents, M.J. and Nettie Fay Davis; her sister and brother-in-law, Merle and Gordon Merritt; her brother and sister-in-law, Huelon and Mary Davis; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Odell and Harry Black; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ray and Robbie Black; and her brother-in-law, Jimmy K. Sanford. She is survived by her husband, Donald Black; children, Donna (Mark) Abernathy and Jay (Susan) Black; grandchildren, Matthew (Leigh) Abernathy, Andrew (Lindsey) Abernathy, Michelle Abernathy Hughes, Shane Black and Caroline Black (Nolan) Bauldree; and great-grandchildren, Barrett, Fitz, Abe, Margot, and Briggs.
We invite you to join us in celebration of Martha Fay’s life at First Baptist Church of Dadeville on Thursday, August 19th at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will precede the ceremony from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. in the sanctuary. The family asks that all visitors wear a mask for the safety of the congregation and community. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Dadeville - P.O. Box 308, 178 South Tallassee Street, Dadeville, AL 36853.