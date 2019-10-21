Mrs. Martha Diane Gill
1949 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mrs. Martha Diane Gill, 69, of Alexander City, will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Alexander City Independent Methodist Church. Rev. Wayne Cowhick and Rev. Mike Densmore will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Gill passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was born on November 28, 1949 in Goodwater, Alabama to Charles Hoyt Pepper and Myrtis Catherine Pitts Pepper. She was a member of Alexander City Independent Methodist Church. Diane was a vibrant, warm, positive, bright and loving lady. She was a people person and was always involved in the community. She worked in the banking industry for many years and was promoted to a full time grandmother, which was her favorite job of all. To know Diane was to love her and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, James E. Gill of Alexander City; daughter, Anna Gill Speaks (Kevin) of Alexander City; granddaughter, Stella Kate Speaks of Alexander City; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.