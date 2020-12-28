Funeral Service for Mrs. Marlene Johnson, 87, of Alexander City, Alabama, was held Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Shane Dye officiated.
Mrs. Johnson passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at Columbus Hospice. She was born on July 19, 1933 in Fulda, Germany to Friedrich Wegehenkel and Anna Maria Heil Wegehenkel. She attended First United Methodist Church in Alexander City.
She is survived by her brother, Dieter Wegehenkel and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Raymond K Johnson; parents and five siblings.
