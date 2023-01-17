Graveside Service for Mrs. Marion Scott Cecil, 96, of Alexander City, will be Friday, January 20, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Alexander City Cemetery. Dr. Bruce McClendon will officiate.
Mrs. Cecil passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on September 14, 1926 in Birmingham to Paul Scott and Mildred Spinks Scott. Marion grew up in Birmingham and graduated from Ensley High School. She met her husband Tom at Maryville college in Maryville, Tennessee after WW2. It wasn’t long before the call of Marion’s home state of Alabama brought them back and they attended Auburn where Tom graduated and Marion worked for the head of the Auburn Business School. After classes they would meet under the oak trees to walk home.
With husband Tom’s upward trajectory at Swift & Company, moving to new cities happened every 3-4 years and included stops in Dothan, Atlanta, Gary, IN, Nashville, Ft. Worth, New Jersey, and Chicago before retiring on Lake Martin which Marion really loved.
She was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church. Marion opened and ran Queen's Attic Antiques for many years. She loved collecting samplers, quilts and other antiques mostly found in England.
She also loved Auburn Sports!
She is survived by her children, Thomas Vincent Cecil, Jr. (Lori) of Scottsdale, AZ, Gregory Phillip Cecil (Gina) of Destin, FL, Carol Cecil Cairns (Donald) of Manassas, VA, and Mark Scott Cecil (Coni) of Alexander City; grandchildren, Dylan Cecil, Katherine Cairns, McKenzie Cecil Harms (Jake), and Chad Lafferty (Kieran); and sister, Ann Crumpton of Huntsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Vincent Cecil, Sr.; sisters, Paula Johnson and Emily O'Reilly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alexander City First Presbyterian Church 2552 Jefferson St. Alexander City, AL 35010.
